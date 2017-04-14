Art inspires at Dorwood House

Residents at Dorward House have been taking part in their Thursday Art Group.

Led by Judith Chaffer, retired fine artist, and Christine Beaton Alzheimer’s community activities organiser, the residents have been joined by people from the community and all have been enjoying the art exercises and the still life painting.

This is an addition to the many activities provided within Dorward House covering musical memories, armchair keep fit, reminiscence groups, social evenings and many more.

As well as permanent residential care Dorward House offers respite stays on a pre- arranged basis to meet the needs of members of the community and their carers.

Enquiries are welcomed and visits can be arranged.