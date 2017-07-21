Celebration time at Inchmarlo

Inchmarlo Retirement Village, near Banchory, celebrated winning its recent national award with a supper party for homeowners.

The picturesque location, which celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2016, was named “The Most Outstanding Continuous Care Community in the UK” at the seventh annual UK Over 50s Housing Awards.

The independent, family-owned facility features a nursing home and a 100-plus acre estate, taking in a range of bespoke housing and care options.