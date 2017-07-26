Commonwealth baton to return to Aberdeen

The Queen’s Baton Relay will return to Aberdeen this month as part of a series of events celebreating the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

A day of sporting events at Aberdeen Sports Village (ASV) on Thursday, August 24 has been revealed by Team Scotland as part of an exciting five-day programme which will be held around the country to mark the visit of the Gold Coast 2018 Queen’s Baton Relay (QBR) on its global tour, ahead of next year’s games in Australia.

The baton will only be in Scotland between August 22 and 26.

The Queen’s Baton Relay is a games tradition that celebrates the Commonwealth’s diversity, inspires community pride and excites people about the world-class festival of sports and culture to come while the baton itself contains a message from Her Majesty The Queen, calling the Commonwealth’s athletes to come together in peaceful and friendly competition.

Designed by the host nation, the 2018 Queen’s Baton has a distinctive loop design and has been made using macadamia wood and reclaimed plastic, sourced from Gold Coast waterways, and inspired by the region’s vibrant spirit and indigenous heritage.

The five-day programme includes school and community events with a strong youth and sport theme and celebrating links to Australia, The Commonwealth and a number of exciting Glasgow 2014 legacy projects.

Paul Bush, chairman Commonwealth Games Scotland said: “The relay is an iconic symbol of the Commonwealth Games. We have had tremendous enthusiasm and support from local authorities, schools and community groups across the country, helping to organise an exciting programme of events which will use the QBR to connect their communities with the Games and embrace the values of the Commonwealth movement as a whole.

“I hope everyone across the country will get behind the athletes vying for selection for the team and play their part in supporting them as they prepare to compete with distinction on the other side of the world next April.”

Duncan Sinclair, Aberdeen Sports Village CEO said: “ASV is dedicated to offering sporting opportunities for everyone, helping people achieve their very best, so we are delighted to be a part of this exciting event warm-up to the Commonwealth Games will be getting into the spirit of the Games with a variety of activities for young pupils from schools across the city, culminating in an exciting Australian-themed high tea.”