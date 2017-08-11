Do you know a biking hero?

Do you know a biker who supports their local community, is involved with charity work or always goes the extra mile?

Motorcycle insurance broker Carole Nash wants to put these biking heroes in the spotlight and recognise their contribution.

The insurer, along with Motorcycle News, is offering a total of £2000 in prize money for the top three-placed biking heroes and their nominators.

Lisa Buckley, marketing manager at Carole Nash, said: “We are thrilled to be launching our Biking Hero awards for 2017.

“We really want to reward the amazing biking community for the hard work they do – from fundraising for charity to individuals who give something back to their towns.”

A panel of judges will select their favourite entries and then the motorcycling public can vote for the top 20 on the Carole Nash Facebook page.

The judges will then choose the ten finalists before again asking the public to decide the top three.

The finalists will be invited to the Motorcycle Live show in November at the NEC in Birmingham in November, where the overall winner will be presented with the Carole Nash Biking Hero 2017 trophy.

The competition is live now, and nominations can be made until September 6.

To submit your nomination head to the company’s website, upload at least one photo, along with 50-250 words describing what makes them your hero and why you think they should win the coveted title.

Full terms and conditions can also be found on the website.