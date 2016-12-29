Lidl encouraging community to revive first footing tradition

Discount supermarket Lidl is encouraging people to revive the tradition of ‘first footing’ by giving its customers a lump of coal from today (Thursday, December 29) after they’ve shopped for all their food and drink for the New Year festivities.

The custom of visiting neighbours after midnight on Hogmanay and offering the host a lump of coal, along with other items such as shortbread, whisky and salt, has become less common in recent times.

Lidl is encouraging its customers to renew the community tradition by providing a lump of coal for customers across all of its Scottish stores from today.

The coal will be available at the checkout after shoppers have taken advantage of the huge range of Scottish food and drink products available for First Footing, Hogmanay festivities and New Year’s Day family meals.

Paul McQuade, Head of Buying for Lidl in Scotland, said: “Hogmanay and New Year’s Day is a time for eating and drinking with friends, neighbours and family. It’s a special time around the world, but especially in Scotland, and we’re proud to offer our customers our biggest-ever selection of Scottish food and drink products for the festivities.

"This year, we want to give our customers something extra – a lump of coal to present to their neighbours and hopefully this will help revive the tradition of First Footing in the community.”