New senior manager joins the CLAN team

A leading north-east cancer support charity has appointed a new senior manager to shape the future of its income generation strategy.

CLAN Cancer Support has recruited Fiona Fernie as the charity’s new head of income generation and business development.

Fiona was previously membership network manager at Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce where she was responsible for the recruitment of new members and for the management and development of the chamber’s third sector activity. This included managing 270 membership accounts across four sectors, with 65 in the third sector.

Fiona also played a lead role around business engagement for large, regional projects such as the Aberdeen’s City of Culture bid, the Wild Dolphins project and the Great Aberdeen Run.

In her new position, Fiona will spearhead income generation for CLAN, developing fundraising activities throughout the CLAN in the community network, and be a key member of the senior management team.

Fiona said: “It’s an exciting time to join the third sector as its contribution to the economy becomes increasingly recognised at local and national level. I am very passionate about charities developing as businesses which can lead to greater sustainability and stronger futures.

“CLAN has already come so far in its lifetime and I believe that it has so much more scope to develop and grow. I feel strongly about the work that CLAN does to support so many in the north-east, Moray, Orkney and Shetland and can’t wait to play my part in the charity’s future success.”

Dr Colette Backwell, chief executive of CLAN, said: “Fiona’s experience gathered throughout her career is a fantastic fit for CLAN and I am delighted to welcome her to the team.

“How organisations approach fundraising activity is crucial, especially in the current economic climate. Fiona will lead the way on our fundraising and business development activities which are crucial to the provision of cancer support services across the region. During 2017, CLAN’s presence in local communities has continued to develop which has seen us open a new centre in Inverurie and plans are already in motion for further development our community network during 2018.

“The dedication of our team ensures we can continue to develop our services and help anyone affected by a cancer diagnosis and I look forward to working closely with Fiona to build on CLAN’s achievements.”

CLAN Cancer Support is an independent charity which provides comfort, support and information, free of charge, for anyone, of any age, affected by any type of cancer. CLAN aims to support people to reduce anxiety, stress and to increase their ability to cope with the effects of a serious illness.

Based in Aberdeen, the charity covers the whole of north-east Scotland, Moray, Orkney and Shetland. CLAN has a presence in Ballater, Banchory, Elgin, Buckie, Inverurie, Fraserburgh, Lossiemouth, Peterhead, Stonehaven, Turriff, Kirkwall and Lerwick.

For more information about CLAN Cancer Support, call (01224) 647 000 or visit www.clanhouse.org.