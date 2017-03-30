Picture from the Past - vintage Banchory

Reader Jim Shimmins sent in this photograph showing Banchory approximately 100 years ago.

It was taken by a visiting dentist from Edinburgh.

Jim said: “I believe they show a town moving at a different pace, although the scene is still very recognisable.”

Jim sent in another photograph of Banchory that the dentist took, see next week’s paper for the second picture.

