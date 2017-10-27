Wetherspoons issues statement after parody account announces ‘poppy ban’ in pubs

Discount pub chain JD Wetherspoon has issued a statement after a Twitter account announced that staff would be not be wearing poppies ‘due to expanding multiculturalism’.

The parody account Wetherspoon_UK tweeted: “Due to the ever expanding multiculturalism of our clientele and employees this year our staff will not be wearing the poppy while working.”

But the real J D Wetherspoon account has now announced that the tweets from the parody account are not true.

The pub chain’s statement said: “Yet again, the spoof Wetherspoon Twitter account @Wetherspoon_UK has crossed the line with its distasteful and insensitive tweet about the wearing of poppies.

“J D Wetherspoon is in no way connected with this Twitter account and neither shares nor condones its posts.

“In our opinion, although the unofficial spoof account is stated to be a parody account, tweets like this are simply not funny.

“Staff and customers will be able to wear poppies freely in all Wetherspoon pubs.”

After the incident went viral, the parody account posted a mocking video showing all the notifications the tweets have resulted in.