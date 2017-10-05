Where’s the cheapest place in Scotland to hail a cab?

The Western Isles has the cheapest taxis in Scotland, according to a new report.

On average, taxi users on the islands pay just £4.20, compared to cities such as Glasgow (£5.80) and Edinburgh (£5.60) which hover around the UK national average fare of about £5.70.

But the most expensive area in Scotland is East Lothian, which has an average fare of £6.80.

Research by Private Hire Taxi Monthly compares fares for a two-mile journey by local authorities, based on four passengers.

Each of the local authorities are also compared from when they last had a tariff increase.

Prices in other areas of Scotland include Midlothian (£6.22), Argyll & Bute (£6.20), Aberdeenshire, Fife (both £6.00), Clackmannan, Highlands, South Ayrshire (all £5.80), Scottish Borders (£5.75), Renfrewshire (£5.60), Dundee (£5.58), Angus, Dumfries & Galloway, East Ayrshire (all £5.50), Perth & Kinross (£5.40), East Dunbartonshire (£5.34), South Lanarkshire, Stirling (both £5.20), North Ayrshire, North Lanarkshire (both £4.80), Falkirk (£4.70).

The cheapest district for taxis in the UK is South Kesteven in Lincolnshire with an average fare of just £3.50, while Luton Airport takes the crown as the most expensive place to hail a cab at £9.20.

See the full table HERE