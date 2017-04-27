100 days Of President Trump

With U.S. President Donald Trump’s first 100 days in office this Sunday (April 30), new search trends analysis research today reveals the top twenty funniest online searches from Americans relating to their new President.

Captify, a Search Intelligence driven advertising technology company, which analyses 33 billion online monthly searches, unveils these top twenty searches, based off analysing search volume for “Trump” since he became the country’s 45th president.

1 Can the Queen of England kill Trump with a sword?

2 Is Donald Trump going to make America great again. Is he?

3 Please help. I look like Trump

4 Can I call my baby Trump?

5 How is Trump’s wife so pretty?

6 How to get my cat to look like Trump?

7 Has Trump been abducted for a lookalike?

8 What shade of orange is Donald Trump?

9 Does Trump’s backside stick out when he runs?

10 Who would win Hulk or Trump?

11 Donald Trump’s skincare routine

12 Donald Trump hair tutorials

13 Specific reasons for Melania marrying Trump

14 Frustrated with granny who lies about being a Trump supporter

15 Donald Trump mini-comb

16 Does Donald Trump lick Oreos too?

17 Does Trump sit down when on the toilet?

18 Trump is afraid of coasters

19 How to invite Trump for waffles?

20 Has Trump ever worn jeans?

Dom Joseph, CEO and Co-Founder of Captify said: “Our data highlights that people, thanks to online search, have complete freedom to ask questions that they would probably never dream of asking another person, but which are actually of huge interest to them. This shows the true power of Search Intelligence, which can provide a more accurate view of what people are really looking at online as what people type into a search bar comes from a very honest place.”

Captify’s Search Intelligence powers actionable insights and media activations across every device.