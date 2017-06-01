20th anniversary ball

A money-spinning Deeside social event is preparing to celebrate a significant milestone.

Banchory Summer Marquee Ball will mark its 20th anniversary later this month, having raised more than £400,000 for local charities.

And on Saturday, June 24, organisers Logan Sangster and Dawn Law will signal a departure from tradition with a special party as a ‘thank you’ to all those who have supported the event over the years.

The ball - billed as Deeside’s top social occasion - is a sell-out every year at Raemoir House Hotel, and operates a waiting list.

Mr Sangster told the Piper: “We have been at the helm of the ball for 20 years and have had the support of a small, but dedicated team who all have their roles within the charity.

“Of course, the support of the local community, individuals and businesses, has been overwhelming for the last 20 years.” Numerous charities have benefited from the ball and last year’s was the most successful with £37,500 going towards the Banchory Sports Village.

Mr Sangster said: “Without the support of our guests, the ball would simply not be possible.

“Their support is invaluable, with many sponsoring the event since day one.

“This year, as it is our 20th, we have decided to give all our sponsors and supporters a rest from giving, and although there will be some in-house fundraising on the night, which will go to local charities, it is nice to just have a party to thank all the people for being there for us.

“It has been a pleasure making a difference in people lives.”

The summer ball has a room named after it at Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital for support given to the Archie Foundation.

Next year’s event will be back to normal and the organisers say they already have a charity in mind to benfit from proceeds.