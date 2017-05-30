A classic at Milton of Crathes

A record turnout of more than 300 vehicles saw Banchory Rotary Club’s annual Vintage Car and Motor Cycle rally enjoy its best event at Milton of Crathes on Sunday.

Crowds poured in throughout the day to see the huge selection of cars and motor cycles of a bygone era and organisers are hopeful that the money raised for charity will also be a record.

The main beneficiary this year will be Macmillan Cancer Support along with a number of local causes.

The Milton of Crathes spectacular has raised thousdands of pounds over the years.

Event chairman Harry McNab was delighted with the success of the rally.

He said: “It was a great family day out and we are grateful for all the support we received – especially

from our main sponsor, EFC Group – to raise so much money for deserving causes.”

Musical entertainment was provided by Banchory and District Pipes and Drums and a variety of stalls and children’s activities kept both adults and children amused.

The top award of best in show was won by agricultural machinery dealer, Bill Ross, St Cyrus, with his 1959 Jaguar XK150 XKE.

Results –

Pre-1930 – Alan Johnston, Stonehaven (1930 Ford Model A Pick-Truck); res - Colin Murphy, St Fergus (1930 MG M Type).

1931-39 – Stewart Brown, Edinburgh (1932 Rolls Royce 20/25 Park Ward); res - Jim Murray, Forfar (1938 Ford 8 Seven Y delux).

1940-61 – Wm Ross, St Cyrus (1959 Jaguar XK150 XKE); res - Wilson Walker, Fraserburgh (1949 Jowet Javelin).

1962-69 – Gordon Milne, Keith (1968 Riley Elf Mk 3); res - Bob Leckie, Midmar (1966 Ford Lotus Corina Mk 1).

1970-80 – Ian Wilson, Buckie (1974 Vauxhall victor FE 1800); res - Neil Scott, Westhill (1974 Triumph Stag).

1981-95 – Stewart Calder, Bieldside (1987 Rover SD1 Vitesse); res – John Law, Dufftown (1990 Saab 900 Aero).

1996 – present – Leslie Finnie, Lhanbryde (2004 MG ZT-T400); res – Philip Cliffe, Cults (2007 Porsche 911 Targa 4).

Automobiles of America – Mrs Jackie Littler-Gordon, Rickarton (2003 Hummer H2); res – Gregor Barton, Montrose (1968 Dodge Polara Convertible).

Motor cycles – Hugh Junior, Peterhead (1949 BSA B31 350); res – Hugh Junor (1964 Triumph Tiger Cub TR200 Trials).