A ringing endorsement!

An award-winning Aberdeenshire film-maker is celebrating the success of crowdfunding for her latest project.

Lisa Marley, from Westhill, has also been given the endorsement of BBC wildlife personality Chris Packham.

Lisa, 26, passed her initial target for Project Wolf in just two weeks and is now making preparations for an extended shoot in the Highlands.

Her last film, Red Sky on the Black Isle, caught the eye of the BBC’s Springwatch presenter who is strong in his support for conservation projects and has given his backing to her latest venture.

Project Wolf will follow the charity Trees for Life’s experimental ‘human wolf pack’ through the Highlands as it examines how mimicking the disturbance effects of missing predators would affect red deer populations in the Caledonian Forest.

Lisa said: “I’ve been overwhelmed by the support for Project Wolf. Now that I have passed my first funding goal, the film will definitely be made.

“But there is still some way to go - I’ve now set a second target which will allow me to spend longer in the Highlands with the ‘human wolf pack’ and with my interview subjects. I’ll also be able to use more advanced equipment to better tell the story of rewilding in Scotland.”

Chris said: “These grass roots, real and reactive films come straight from the hearts of creatives who not only care but motivate their skills to take action, action at a time when we are desperate for people to stop musing and moaning and actually stand up and be counted.”