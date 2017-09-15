Aberdeen City Council approves anti-knife policy for schools

Aberdeen City Council’s Education and Children’s Services committee has given approval for an Anti-Weapon/Knife Crime Policy in schools.to be implemented with immediate effect.

The move follows the approval of the Anti-Weapon/Knife Crime Strategy at Committee on November 17, 2016 which has seen work undertaken in partnership with Police Scotland to successfully implement the recommendations of the independent report by Andrew Lowe.

The policy, which follows consultation with Head Teachers, Northern Alliance and Parent Council representatives, aims to:

* Inform schools of expectations with regard to anti-weapon/knife crime

* Provide procedural and operational guidance to all Aberdeen City Council schools and communities with regard to weapon / knife crime

* Provide guidance on procedures with regard to the searching of pupil’s personal belongings

* Outline links to Aberdeen City Council Anti-bullying Policy

The policy means that schools will be required to:

* Upskill staff in the requirements of the Anti- Weapon/Knife Policy for Aberdeen City Council

* Continue to work in partnership with Police Scotland

* Disseminate related materials to pupils, staff and parents

* Organise Pupil Forum discussions as stipulated in the Policy

Councillor John Wheeler, Education and Children’s Services Convener, said: “Aberdeen City Council, along with our partners, has been extremely proactive in taking measures to tackle knife and weapon crime even before the Lowe report was published.

“By agreeing and immediately implementing the recommendations into a cohesive policy I believe we have taken a significant step in ensuring that our pupils can attend school in as safe an environment as possible.”

Aberdeen City Council will continue to work with schools, parents and Police Scotland. The Policy and guidance will provide consistency across the Local Authority and proactive planning will enable swift and immediate response to schools and communities.