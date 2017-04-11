Aberdeen's cross border trains secured

Plans to reduce CrossCountry rail services from the north east of Scotland have been scrapped, following representations from Transport Minister Humza Yousaf.

The company has now withdrawn a proposed timetable that would’ve seen four of the six services operating between Aberdeen and Edinburgh cut from December 2017.

Mr Yousaf wrote directly to the Parliamentary Under Secretary of State Paul Maynard to express concerns about the impact on connectivity and capacity on the rail network in the north east.

Mr Yousaf said: “I’m very pleased that the Department for Transport and CrossCountry Trains have seen sense and withdrawn this proposed timetable.

“It was very clear the proposals would’ve had a detrimental impact on rail travel in the north east of Scotland, reducing connectivity and capacity, and put unwelcome pressure on the network.

“These services fill important timetable gaps and act as a main commuter route to and from Edinburgh and beyond. I was not prepared to let these crucial business and social links disappear and that is why I raised the matter personally.

“I was also able to secure an agreement with Mr Maynard that we are fully consulted on similar matters in the future to make sure any proposed changes to services are mutually acceptable. This, of course, is how this type of process should work.

“We have now secured a continuing, cross-border rail link for people in the north east and will continue to work with the Department for Transport to ensure the continuity of that service in the future.”