Aboyne community comes together

A recent community open day in Aboyne has been rated a major success.

Aberdeenshire Voluntary Action (AVA) organised the event in the Victory Hall.

Representatives of Aboyne Men's Shed

A total of 34 community groups, organisations, charities and clubs showcased what is happening in the village.

AVA development officer Aileen Longino said: “There was a real buzz in the hall with all the stallholders showing what they had to offer with lots of chat with the public and fantastic networking and information exchange between groups.

“Many couldn’t believe that all the groups were based in Aboyne, some of which people didn’t know existed.

“I hope to hold this kind of event again in the future.”

The groups who attended included Aboyne Men’s Shed with its new plans, Deeside CPR, Aboyne Canoe and Aboyne Sub-Aqua clubs, Aboyne Youth Forum and Deeside Camera Club.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service appliance was on display and the open day also featured Aberdeenshire Libraries and their bookbug sessions.