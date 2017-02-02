Aboyne fundraiser for cancer charity

Two Deeside friends who survived breast cancer are organising a fundraiser in support of a charity’s 40th anniversary.

Katrina Farquhar and Dorothy Smith are hosting a Food and Flowers For Friends of Anchor event in Aboyne’s Victory Hall tomorrow (Friday) evening.

The women decided they wanted to hold an event with a difference to mark the Aberdeen-based cancer charity’s milestone.

Auctioneer Alan Taylor of Aboyne will be MC for the evening.

Robert Reid will demonstrate what can be done with flowers and invite volunteers to attempt floral art.

Barry Florence, from Ballater butcher H M Sheridan, will encourage people to try sausage making and some other butchery skills.

Lynne Mavor will also demonstrate floral art.

Katrina, a former Deeside councillor, told the Piper: “We both have had breast cancer and the Anchor Unit was a very important part of treatment and recovery.

“We decided that we wanted to something different to raise funds to show our appreciation and give something back to the unit.

“It was difficult to come up with something new. We hope to get 100-120 people along to support the event.”

Tickets priced £10 are on sale from Katrina on 07753851637, or Dorothy on 01339883807.

The event will be licensed and the ticket price includes a glass of wine, cheese and biscuits. There is also a raffle.

Doors open at 6.45pm and the fundraiser gets under way at 7.30.

Katrina, who lives in Logie Coldstone, was diagnosed with breast cancer 10 years ago and Dorothy, who stays in Lumphanan, two years ago.

They have both taken part in Friends of Anchor’s annual Courage on the Catwalk.

The event, which will be held on May 6 and 7 at Aberdeen’s Beach Ballroom, celebrates the tenacity of women who have faced a cancer diagnosis, both past and present.

A total of 24 North-east women will make their modelling debut at the show.