Aboyne man joins ‘save museum’ bid

A Deeside businessman is raising funds to help to save the Gordon Highlanders Museum.

Gordon Highlander Andrew Robertson was shocked to learn of the visitor attraction’s financial plight and decided to join the fundraising campaign.

The museum in Aberdeen needs to raise £300,000 over the next three years to remain open.

Andrew and partner Elaine Duncan run the Whistle Stop Triple Shop in Aboyne’s Station Square.

He served with the regiment from 1982-90 and still holds it close to his heart.

The retired police officer said: “I believe that with the regiment being local to the area, most residents have a

connection one way or another, and would wish to see the museum remain open.

“It is a fantastic family regiment and everyone does their best to look after one another.

“If everyone does a little, it means a lot in the end and a better chance of success.”

Following discussions with the museum, the couple are asking for donations of household goods, brick-a-brack, toys and the like to sell in their shop to boost the campaign.

They are also receiving goods from the museum shop to sell on their behalf.

Andrew added: “We are doing this to support the museum and have no wish to impact on other good causes locally.”

The fundraising appeal for the museum was launched last month after a sharp fall in income.

It is being blamed on the downturn in the oil and gas industry and the impact on the number of corporate events being held at the attraction in the city’s Viewfield Road.