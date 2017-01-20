Aboyne protest over bank closure

A protest will be organised in Aboyne tomorrow (Saturday) in a bid to save the local Clydesdale branch.

A petition has also been launched in the village as anger mounts following the announcement that the bank, along with six other North-east branches, is to shut.

Around 40 Scottish branches are set to close, putting in the region of 200 jobs under threat.

The Aboyne bank is due to shut on May 17 with the nearest Clydesdale branch in Banchory.

Politicians, business and community leaders throughout Aberdeenshire have condemned the decision to axe the banks prompted, Clydesdale bosses say, because of a trend towards electronic banking.

Commenting on the Aboyne closure, Catherine Ward, development manager of the FSB (Federation of Small Businesses) in North East Scotland said: “This closure comes at a time when small firms in Deeside are already struggling to access banking services.

“Increased reliance on limited Post Office facilities and poor broadband connectivity have seriously impacted the ability of small businesses to bank effectively. This hurts their productivity and, ultimately, their bottom line.

“Many of our towns have already lost local services because of big business or public sector re-organisations. And while on paper, it might make short term commercial sense to rationalise operations, the long term impact of these decisions on local communities could destroy the efforts to rejuvenate our high streets and save our town centres.”

Tomorrow’s demonstration in Aboyne will begin outside the bank at 11.30am.