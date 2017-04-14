Action plan nearing completion

The finishing touches are being put to the Banchory Community Action Plan.

A final open event was held recently in Banchory West Church to allow local people to have their say.

For the last year, a steering group has been working to find out what issues local residents see as the most important ones for the town’s future development.

From the survey completed by many residents, and the open days that have been held, a mass of information was collected and analysed by the small group of volunteers.

As a result, seven main themes have been identified to feature in the final plan.

These cover education, health, the local economy, recreation, communication, housing and domestic services and access for all.

The recent open event gave people the chance to see the draft plan and comment on the proposals.

They also had an opportunity to speak to council officers who helped advise on realistic actions and community groups who may be able to take the ideas forward.

Steering group chair Mary Lennox said: “The new Banchory Community Action Plan should be published in a few weeks’ time.

“Look out for it and think what you could do to help make Banchory an even better ‘place to be’.”