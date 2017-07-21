AECC announces arena sponsor title change

Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre (AECC) has unveiled the title change of its key sponsor, with the Aberdeen arena now named the BHGE Arena.

Following the partnership combining GE’s oil and gas business with Baker Hughes earlier this month, the new company BHGE began trading the first week of July, bringing together industry-leading equipment, services and digital solutions across the entire oil and gas development spectrum.

The Arena hosts a wide range of events each year including concerts, comedy shows, sporting events, trade and public exhibitions, large-scale banqueting plus large conferences; and is perhaps most widely known as the venue for the prestigious biennial SPE Offshore Europe Conference and Exhibition which takes place at AECC in September.

Fiona Mann, AECC’s Director of Operations and Safety commented: “We look forward to working with BHGE and are delighted they have chosen to continue the sponsorship put in place by GE.

"This is a great time for the company to get on board, with OE2017 taking place in a matter of weeks; plus our journey to the new venue which is due to open in 2019.”