AECC to light up red for Poppyscotland

The Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre is joining a host of Scotland’s most famous buildings, structures and sculptures, in lighting up Poppy red to raise awareness for the annual fundraising campaign run by Poppyscotland.

The AECC will glow red every night from November 10 to 12 in a powerful and visual show of support for the Scottish Poppy Appeal.

While the ‘Light Up Red’ campaign has been running for six years, 2017 has seen the most support yet with more than 30 iconic landmarks taking part to support this year’s Scottish Poppy Appeal.

Gordon Michie, Head of Fundraising at Poppyscotland, said: “It’s fantastic to see Scotland lighting up red once again for the Scottish Poppy Appeal, and we’ve been blown away by the country’s support.

“We hope that when people see wonderful iconic structures like the AECC glowing red over the Remembrance weekend they will think about the many ways they, too, can go the extra mile in their support for this year’s Poppy Appeal.

“Whether it’s putting a little bit more in the Poppy tin, or doing something completely different to raise money, every penny helps us to offer life-changing support so we can be there when they call for backup.”

Adrian Hunter, Interim Chief Executive at Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre, said: “This will be the fourth year that the venue has supported the ‘Light Up Red’ campaign and it is important that the reasoning and history behind such an iconic cause is remembered this weekend, and when passers by notice the tower they remember the great services provided by the charity to the veterans of the country.”

Among the venues taking part is Ayr Racecourse, Edinburgh Airport, The Kelpies, The Royal Yacht Britannia, Edinburgh Castle, St Giles Cathedral, Scone Palace, Glasgow Cathedral, St Magnus Cathedral, Eilean Donan Castle, Meldrum House Hotel and Brodick Castle.