Alford accident appeal

A cyclist sustained serious injuries in a Christmas Eve road accident on the A944 near Alford.

The collision involved a silver Renault Clio and happened around two miles east of the village close to Mill of Bandley junction around 4.30am.

The 28-year-old man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, where he is being treated for serious injuries.

Sgt Rob Warnock, from the road policing unit, said: “Inquiries into the circumstances of the incident are at an early stage and I am appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident or came across it or saw the silver Renault Clio or the male cyclist prior to the incident to contact Police Scotland on 101.”