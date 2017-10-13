Alford project a finalist for a ‘Green Makeover’

A sensory garden and allotments in Alford is among three North-east community projects which could be created following a public vote.

Stewart Milne Group launched its Greener Spaces, Better Places community initiative last month and the projects have now been shortlisted from dozens of entries.

Members of the public can learn more about the schemes and vote for the one they feel is most deserving of support through Stewart Milne Group’s Facebook (facebook.com/StewartMilneGroup) and Twitter (@SMilneGroup and @SMilneHomes) social media channels.