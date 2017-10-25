Alford project wins ‘green’ competition

An Alford project is the winner of a social media competition for a ‘green makeover’.

A sensory garden was one of three projects short-listed as a finalist in a campaign to transform communal outdoor spaces in the North-east, run by Stewart Milne Group.

Alford and District Men’s Shed entered the scheme in the firm’s Greener Spaces, Better Places initiative.

Following a week of voting on social media, the project to create a sensory garden emerged victorious.

The Men’s Shed put the project forward to win support to develop the technical block and ground at the former local academy into an area for the community to meet and take part in hobbies such as woodworking and metalworking.

The outdoor space will benefit from raised beds, a community orchard with 40 trees, and 19 half-size allotments.

John Reid, the Alford group’s secretary, said: “We are very grateful for any help we receive.

“We are at stage three of the community asset transfer process and are awaiting the title.

“We can then start applying for grants.”