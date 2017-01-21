Alford public meeting on pylon plan

A public meeting will be held in Alford on Monday (January 23) to discuss controversial plans for a line of “super pylons” across part of Aberdeenshire.

It has been called by West Aberdeenshire Pylon Action (WAPA) and will take place in the public hall at 7.30pm.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSE) is proposing major upgrades between Beauly, Blackhillock, near Keith, and Kintore.

The company has been consulting with landowners, residents and other groups regarding potential route corridors for the new overhead lines.

Communities across West Aberdeenshire have joined forces to form WAPA with the aim of influencing SSE to look at alternative options for the proposed development.

Concerns have been expressed throughout the area about the possible impact on health, wildlife, visual landscape, house prices, tourism and historical heritage.

A WAPA spokesperson said: “This public meeting aims to raise awareness of this project, explore the options, and encourage people in the Alford area and beyond to make their views known to SSE, local politicians and the Scottish Government.”