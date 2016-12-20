Alford young farmers' boost for local charities

Vale of Alford young farmers have donated £400 to local charities.

The money has been shared equally between Penumbra Mental Health Grampian and the Royal Northern Countryside Initiative.

The club held a soup and sweet at Lumsden Hall in October after a thanksgiving service in the local church.

Secretary Leanne Keir said: "Thank you to everyone who donated and helped, it was very much appreciated.

"It was a successful event with about 70 people coming after the church service for a bowl of homemade soup and dessert."