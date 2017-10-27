All aboard for railway exhibition

Railway enthusiasts will have Aberdeen as their destination this weekend for a popular annual event.

The city’s Model Railway Club is hosting its long-established exhibition on Saturday and Sunday and it is expected to attract more than a thousand visitors.

The Royal Deeside Railway will have a stand, along with other local and national exhibitors.

Dyce’s Hallmark Hotel will be packed with model railways, trade stalls, model society displays, a kids’ play area together with demonstrations from many other related hobby groups.

This year there will be 13 model railway layouts from groups throughout Scotland.

A club spokesperson said: “There will also be several brand-new layouts from the club which have never been exhibited before.

“The public will also be able to operate some of them, which will guarantee it to be a very hands-on interactive event.

“One of our rooms will contain toy train layouts from the 1950’s and before.

“What’s more, one of these layouts has been designed specifically for children, who will be able to operate the trains.”

Tickets cost £5 for an adult, children and students £2.50, and £4 concession. Family tickets are £12.50.

Doors open 10am-5pm on Saturday and 10am-4.30pm on Sunday.

Aberdeen Model Railway Club is based in Ferryhill, near Duthie Park, and forms part of the Ferryhill Railway Heritage Trust.