All set for Ballater’s duck festival

The finishing touches are being put to preparations for Ballater’s popular duck festival on Sunday (June 4).

The event is aimed at attracting people to the village and give support to local businesses. Around £4000 was raised last year.

Crowds line the bridge to watch last year's duck race

Activities get under way at 11am with an interdenominational service in Glenmuick Church.

More than 70 stalls are expected on the Green and in the nearby Glenaden Hotel featuring a variety of goods and crafts including scented candles, jewellery, bags, furniture, knitting, wines, books, children’s stalls, and various food and confectionery items.

Ballater and District Pipe Band will play in front of the church at noon and there will bungee trampolines, bouncy castle, pony rides and a merry-go- round for the youngsters.

The local butcher will have a hog roast and burger stall on the Green, and most of the cafes, restaurants, bars, hotels and chip shop in Ballater will also be open.

There will be performances on stage by Aboyne Academy choir, a ceilidh band and a soul band.

The fun day culminates in a giant inflatable duck race on the River Dee at 3pm.