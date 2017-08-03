All set for Victoria Week spectacular in Ballater

Ballater’s popular annual Victoria Week gets under way tomorrow (Friday).

It runs until Sunday, August 13, and will feature more than 60 different events.

These will include something for all the family with a summer fayre, continental market, small pet show, dog show,

car boot sale, puppet workshop and duck races among the attractions.

Organiser Cat Houston said: “There are a lot of new events for this year including hobby horse trials, 1980s TV quiz show quiz, bonnie BVW baby competition, It’s A Knockout, old Royal Station tours, a Lego building session/competition, 80s disco, continental market, haunted halls and an antiques fair.”

The first big day is on Sunday (August 6) when there will be a wide range of craft and trade stalls on the village Green and at 1pm, the Ballater and District Pipe Band will lead a parade of classic cars and tractors, supercars and other vehicles before they head out of the village for various road runs.

This year, the parade will be followed by a cartie race.

Ballater Highland Games will be held on Thursday, August 10.

The Scarecrow Trail will run throughout the week and people are being invited to explore the village and vote for their favourite scarecrows. Maps and voting forms are available from the box office on the Green.

For more details visit www.ballatervictoriaweek.co.uk