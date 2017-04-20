Appeal for information following theft of motorbike

Officers in Aboyne are investigating a theft by housebreaking and are appealing for information to help identify those responsible.

Between 10pm on Monday April 17, and 6.30am on Tuesday April 18, two motorbikes were stolen from a secure shed in the Bellwood area of Aboyne..

One of the motorbikes was recovered nearby however one which is a white and blue KTM motorbike with an orange frame, badged as a '6days' edition, is still outstanding and is valued at a mid four figure sum of money.

PC Bill Reilly said: "I am keen to speak to anyone who saw a silver car being driven in the early hours of yesterday morning with its boot open between Aboyne and Aberdeen.

"The occupants of the vehicle may have information that could assist with our enquiries so I am keen to hear from anyone who saw the vehicle described or who knows anything about this incident to get in touch."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 or the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to remain anonymous.