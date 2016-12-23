Appeal for missing Alford man

Police are trying to trace a 34-year-old man who has been reported missing from the Alford area.

Robert Anderson was last seen about 7.45 am on Thursday and, following extensive inquiries, it is understood he may have travelled to England. Mr Anderson is believed to be driving a white Suzuki Vitara, registration SW66 EZD. He is described as 5ft 5in, with short brown hair and a beard, and when last seen was wearing a postman’s uniform. Sgt Gordon Forsyth said: “Following extensive inquiries we believe Robert may have travelled south to England. “As more times passes we are becoming increasingly concerned for his safety and wellbeing and would urge him to make contact with us. “Likewise I would urge anyone with information about his whereabouts, or anyone who has seen a man fitting his description or his vehicle, to contact us as soon as possible on 101.”