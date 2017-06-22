Artist or maker sought for sculpture in memorial garden

An artist, sculptor, maker or craftsperson is being sought to develop a design for a new sculpture to be placed in the memorial garden for those affected by past practices at Aberdeen Crematorium.

Aberdeen City Council engaged with families affected as to how best to set up a memorial, a Working Group was formed and the Group decided upon a garden with a sculpture where they can go to remember their loved ones.

The City Council is now going to commission the artwork which will provide a focus for contemplation and reflection in the memorial garden. The Working Group will decide which artwork is chosen.

The design of the garden, which will be within a secluded part of Hazlehead Park, is being finalised by the Working Group, and it is anticipated the garden and sculpture will both be installed by summer 2018.

The Working Group set up a small working party which will look at the designs put forward and reduce them to a final list of four which will then be considered by the entire group.

The Working Group is open to considering a variety of art forms, welcoming both traditional and contemporary approaches to the subject matter.

It should be noted by interested artists and makers that members of the Working Group have experienced a multiplicity of emotions, and are looking for an artist with the ability to reflect, in the form of a sculpture, both the sadness of past events and their hope for the future.

They have identified a wish for the garden and the sculpture to evoke feelings of reflectiveness, peace, remembrance, forward looking, uplifting, sorrow, hope, love, stillness, responsibility and reconciliation.

The successful artist must have a strong track record in their art form, have experience of working in the public realm, have experience of working with multi-disciplinary teams, should be able to work and deliver to timetables and be an excellent project manager.

They should be willing to engage with stakeholders during concept development, final artwork development and installation.

The commission will consist of two stages. Following the open call, four artists will be shortlisted to present their proposals for the commission, submitting visualisations, a budget and timetable for completing the work. The successful artist will be chosen by the working group following interviews, with the commission awarded mid to late December 2017.

Anyone interested in a full artists brief, or would like further information, should contact Karen McDonald on 01224 522341 or kamcdonald@aberdeencity.gov.uk The closing date for artists to provide their submission is noon on July 24.

The Working Group meetings are being chaired by John Birrell from Cruse Bereavement Care Scotland, who has vast experience in bereavement care and was a member of the Infant Cremation Commission.

Cruse Bereavement Care Scotland has offered its support to families on 0845 600 2227, and anyone affected can also contact SANDS Aberdeen on 0870 7606649 or help@aberdeensands.com. The meetings are being supported by Aberdeen City Council.