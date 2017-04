A charity is asking autistic people in the North-east to share their ideas for autism-friendly social groups and activities.

As part of the Autism Friendly Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire project it runs with the areas’ health and social care partnerships, The National Autistic Society Scotland is launching new social groups – and it wants to know where residents’ interests lie.

To share your ideas and find out more about social groups, contact Steve Homer on steve.homer@nas.org.uk or 07872 952958.