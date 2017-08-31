Autumn Ceilidh is the next challenge for ‘Intrepid Granny’

A Methlick woman is helping to organise a fundraising ceilidh and dinner to be held at Haddo House Hall.

Evelyn Cook is working alongside eight committee members to make the night a success and to raise as much money as possible for the Edinburgh Missionary Medical Society (EMMS International).

The Christian charity aims to transform lives through compassionate health care in India, Malawi and Nepal.

The unstoppable 79-year-old has completed 23 trek and cycle challenges for the charity since 1998 which has seen her visit places including Malawi, Israel, Nazareth, Sinai and Nepal in the Himalayas.

The cycles covered distances of up to 250 miles in just five days, and in Malawi she has even made it to the top of the Zomba Plateau - a two-hour gruelling cycle to a summit which is higher than Ben Nevis.

To date she has raised around £89,000.

After recovering from cancer 23 years ago, Evelyn was inspired to give back and help make a difference to others.

She was rewarded for all of her hard work in 2015 when she won the Volunteer Fundraiser of the Year accolade.

Now the ‘Intrepid Granny’ as she likes to be known, is helping to organise the Autumn Ceilidh at Haddo House Hall on Saturday, September 23.

Guest of Honour, Fiona Kennedy OBE, will sing on the night while Lord and Lady Aberdeen will also attend.

NHS Grampian Chaplain, James Falconer, and the CEO of EMMS International, James Wells, will MC.

The evening will begin at 7pm with a drinks reception and dress code is black tie.

Tickets are priced at £50 per person or £470 for a table of 10, and are available online by visiting www.emms.org/autumnceilidh or by calling 0131 313 3828.