Awards for chirpy chippie chappies

Two top Deeside joinery apprentices have been honoured at a formal event at Trinity Hall. Taylor Christie from Torphins and Scott Matthew from Alford were invited to attend a special award ceremony hosted by the Wrights and Coopers Incorporation - one of Aberdeen’s seven incorporated trades.

Both attend North East Scotland College on a day-release basis and spend the rest of their time training with their employer.

Scott, who works for Alan Grant Grampian Ltd, was named winner in the William Daniel Award. To compete, he had to design and manufacture a unique item, in his own time and overseen by College staff, which was then judged by representatives from the Wrights and Coopers. He was presented with his award by Alan Steel, Deacon of the Wrights and Coopers Incorporation.

The judges were very impressed with the jewellery box he produced. He was also presented with a bronze award for an arched-top door he produced during his final year at college.

Taylor, who works for Gordon Mitchell Contractors Ltd, was presented with two bronze awards – one for his arched-top door and the other for a coffee table he designed and made for the William Daniel Award.