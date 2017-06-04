Awards for Cults care home

A Cults care facility for the elderly has won two awards.

During a recent routine inspection by the Care Inspectorate, the 68-bed Deeside Care Home achieved sought-after grade six status in the area of management and leadership – the highest level awarded by the authority.

In addition, a grade five was retained in quality of care and support while a previous inspection awarded grade five status for quality of environment, and quality of staffing. The announcement completes the facility’s elevation from grade three status to grade five and six status in just two years.

There was double cause for celebration for the Cults facility when it was also named as one of the top 20 recommended care homes in Scotland for 2017 by industry website, carehome.co.uk

The home has recently been the focus of a rolling programme of investment exceeding £3million.