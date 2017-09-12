Bags to be searched at pre-determination hearing

Bags belonging to the public are to be searched for items such as banners, placards or loudhailers which may disrupt proceedings during the pre-determination hearing tomorrow (Wednesday, September 13) into the proposed new Aberdeen Football Club stadium and other facilities.

Other items which will be confiscated for anyone going into the public gallery or council chamber include flags, scarves, banners, placards or signs of any kind, loudhailers or other noise projecting devices, and aerosol cans, sprays or powders.

Other items may be refused as Aberdeen City Council or their contracted stewarding supplier see fit. There will also be stewards in the public gallery and other areas to ensure proceedings flow in a timely manner.

Failure to allow for bags to be searched, or for refusal to give up any of the above items will result in refusal of entry.

All members of the public attending either to deliver deputations or to view proceedings from the public gallery will be subject to bag search, and a public notice will be posted on the approach to both areas advising of this.

If the public gallery reaches capacity, committee rooms 2/3 will be used for overspill and the proceedings will be live streamed to these rooms.

The pre-determination hearing for the planning development management committee is to be broadcast live via Aberdeen City Council’s website at https://aberdeen.public-i.tv/core/portal/home.

It should be emphasised the purpose of the hearing is to hear verbal submissions regarding the planning application from individuals who have already submitted a response in writing. A decision will not be made at the hearing but is due to be made at a meeting of the Full Council on Wednesday, October 11.