Ball guests celebrate anniversary in style

Banchory Summer Marquee Ball recently celebrated its 20th anniversary.

The event - billed as Deeside’s top social occasion - was attended by 350 guests for a special party to say ‘thank you’ to all those who have given their support over two decades.

Winner of the Top Tails - Stuart Humble and wife Emma, left, with Logan Sangster and Dawn Law

It was confirmed at the traditional gathering at Raemoir House Hotel that the ball has now officially raised more than £400,000 for local charities.

Organisers Logan Sangster and Dawn Law were delighted to reach the total.

Mr Sangster said: “The ball this year was a relaxed version, with only in-house games, with monies going to a local charity from the proceeds.

“This was simply to give the donators, supporters and guests a little rest from giving for a year.

“We must thank the local community, businesses and individuals who have supported the event over the years, we really do appreciate the immense support we get in our lovely community.”

This year’s ball was rounded off with a spectacular fireworks display.

The 2018 event will be on June 23.