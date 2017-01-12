Ballater flood projects set to benefit from Burns album

Ballater is set to benefit from a new album giving a fresh musical lease of life to the work of Robert Burns.

Aberdeen University’s own record label is releasing The Immortal Memory and all proceeds will go towards flood projects in the community.

They will support initiatives established by the Duke of Rothesay and the Dumfries House Trust following the floods of last winter.

The recording features the university’s world-renowned composer Paul Mealor and its Chamber Choir.

It will be Iaunched at a special concert in the village’s Glenmuick Church tonight (Thursday) at 7.30.

The concept for the record was developed by Professor Mealor - who has received global acclaim for his work which has been performed at a number of high-profile royal events - when he discovered that few choral arrangements for Robert Burns exist.

He said: “Burns is admired the world over for his poetry and songs but despite his enduring popularity, this does not seem to extend into the choral tradition.

“The richness and depth of Burns’ verse lends itself well to choral performance and with the creation of the university’s record label, Vox Regis, it seemed a wonderful opportunity for a new interpretation of his much-loved work.”

The Chamber Choir accompany traditional singer Robert Lovie with fiddle music from Raemond Jappy and soprano Jillian Bain Christie.

Professor Mealor said the decision to donate all revenue from sales of the album to the Duke of Rothesay’s appeal came from strong ties forged with the Deeside community.

He added: “The Chamber Choir has performed regularly at events in Royal Deeside, including at celebrations at Balmoral, in Braemar and in Crathie Kirk.

“We have got to know the people of this area through our concerts and they have been a tremendous support to the choir over the years.

“We thought it would be appropriate to give something back in recognition of that support.”