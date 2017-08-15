Ballater shows its spirit

A spectacular Victoria Week was brought to a close with the Spirit of Ballater Awards 2017.

The ceremony was held in the Victoria and Albert Halls on Sunday night.

The recipients were Sheila Sedgwick, the late Tom White, Val Norton, Patsy Reynolds, Martin Reynolds, Ian Hay, Elizabeth Wilson, David Horne, Cat Scripps, Sabine Muir, Amy Muir and Bell Macaulay.

Awards this year were nominated by groups and organisations within the Ballater community.

The ceremony rounded off a busy 10 days of Victoria Week with around 60 different events in the village, which were blessed with good weather and large crowds.

Aberdeenshire Voluntary Action development officer Aileen Longino, who organised the Spirit of Ballater Awards 2017, said: “It was a wonderful way to say thank you to so many people.

“For a small village Ballater is bursting with enthusiasm and determination to put on events for all to enjoy.

“These events only happen because of the amazing volunteers who work tirelessly behind the scenes.”

The village was bursting with activity over the course of Victoria Week.

Organisers laid on a fun-filled programme of events which included something for all the family.

The event got off to its traditional start with Ballater and District Pipe Band leading a parade of classic vehicles through the village to get the popular event under way.