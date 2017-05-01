Ballater visit for Charles and Camilla

The Duke and Duchess of Rothesay have visited Ballater to see the village’s continued recovery from the impact of Storm Frank.

Last Friday Charles and Camilla were warmly welcomed and went on a tour of shops damaged by the severe floods of December, 2015.

The Royal couple called into fashion and homeware store Wilkies where they met the owner, Karen Forret, and also chatted to staff.

They heard that the business is going from strength to strength and recently added a menswear department.

Charles and Camilla also visited Deeside Books and Gift Shop which was swamped by flood water and has been completely refurbished.

The Royals last visited the Bridge Street shop, owned by Bryn and Marilyn Wayte, the day after the floods.

Mr Wayte has been an active member, and previous chair, of Ballater Business Association and takes pride in the out-of-print books sold in his premises.

The Duke and Duchess, as they are known while in Scotland, sampled sweet treats at Shorty’s Ice Cream Parlour, owned by Cheryl Littlewood.

Camilla tried a number of flavours and appeared to enjoy them all.

The Royal visitors previously toured the village as it came to terms with the huge damage caused by Storm Frank.

Local people again turned out to see them.

The couple spent last week on Deeside.

Charles visited the Royal Deeside Railway Preservation Society at Milton of Crathes to see a restored carriage his foundation had helped to fund after vandals caused thousands of pounds of damage.