Banchory brewery secures Scotland-wide Aldi deal

Deeside Brewery, based in Banchory, has secured a place in ALDI’s 13th Scottish Beer Festival, with its milk chocolate and velvety smooth Stout handpicked for the supermarket’s shelves.

Thousands of bottles of the Stout are now available in 75 ALDI stores across Scotland, with the showcase of Scottish brewing expected to generate sales worth more than £127,000 for the 35 breweries involved.

Graham Nicolson, group buying director for ALDI in Scotland, said: “This will be our 13th Scottish Beer Festival and its popularity shows no signs of slowing down. Our first Beer Festival launched in 2012 and since then, the in-store festivals have generated in excess of £1.8million worth of sales for Scotland’s craft breweries.

“Scotland’s beer industry has experienced a huge and well-deserved surge in popularity in recent years and we’re proud to work with so many of Scotland’s best breweries to help introduce craft beer to a new and wider audience.”

ALDI is also giving shoppers a chance to win a Brewday Experience at Drygate where the winner and two guests can create their own bespoke 50 litre brew to take home in personalised 500ml bottles. Details of how to enter are available in the drinks aisle of every ALDI store in Scotland.

As part of ALDI’s ongoing support of the Scottish brewing industry, the retailer has once again been announced as the headline sponsor of the Scottish Beer Awards.

Kirsten Speirs, Director of the Scottish Beer Awards, commented: “Shoppers should look no further for award-winning beer than the fantastic range on sale in the ALDI Scottish Beer Festival. Many of the finalists and medallists in the Scottish Beer Awards have been selected to take part and we are delighted that so many beers will be showcased in the aisles of ALDI across Scotland.”

ALDI’s Scottish Beer Festival is in-store now while stocks last.