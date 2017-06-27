Banchory church rector dies aged 63

The rector of St Ternan’s Episcopal Church in Banchory for the last 11 years has died aged 63.

The Rev Canon Lisa Kei Eunson, who had cancer, passed away at Glen O’Dee Hospital.

Known simply as “Lisa”, she worked tirelessly for her beloved congregation and embraced the larger Banchory community where she was known for her warm demeanor by children she taught in the schools, and by many local proprietors.

She was also rector of Christ Church in Kincardine O’Neil, whose ministry cared for those in the village and on nearby estates.

At St Ternan’s, Lisa nurtured a harmonious and joyful congregation, embracing diversity and championing family ministry.

As one of her final initiatives, she left her modest assets to establish Green Shoots Trust, which will fund a family ministry post at St Ternan’s.

Lisa was also active in a variety of roles in the local diocese and the wider Scottish Episcopal Church. Much of her energy was dedicated to mentoring young priests and lay leaders.

In 2014, she was made canon and named the first woman to become a member of the Cathedral Chapter, St Andrews Aberdeen.

An American, Lisa was born in Tokyo and came to ministry later in life.

“To find home in Banchory has been the bliss of my final years - to live in a place where you get to know people by name and care for the community within and beyond church walls and to be loved as a family member,” she said.