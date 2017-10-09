Banchory competition winners

The winners have been announced of Banchory’s annual shop window competition.

Around 40 shops and businesses in the town and Crathes took part in the contest organised by Banchory Business Association. Competitors had to go round the various premises and try and spot the odd item on display in the window.

Winners were Alice Ferguson, first, Robbie Innes, runner-up, and Seren Bull, third. Pictured are Dick Taylor and Angela Muir, business association members, and Jill Critchley, centre, who made the draw.