Banchory council seeks new members

Banchory Community Council is looking for new members.

Three of its four members have completed their four-year term of office and have to be replaced.

There is also currently one vacancy - so a total of four people are required.

Community council chair Mary Lennox urged people to come forward.

She said: “I would encourage people who have an interest in their local community to consider joining and help to take things forward.”

Application forms are available in the local library or can be obtained by emailing banchorycommunity@hotmail.com

Forms should be returned by noon on Friday, April 28, to the address given on the document.