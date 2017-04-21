Banchory gears up for pipe band spectacular

Preparations are moving forward for the North of Scotland Pipe Band Championships in Banchory next month.

The event will be held at King George V Park on Sunday, May 14, from 10.30am until 5pm.

Bands from all over Scotland compete in the pipe band spectacular, which has been held in the town since 2015.

The championships are organised by Banchory Business Association (BBA) in conjunction with the North of Scotland branch of the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association.

BBA committee member Logan Sangster said: “As our plans for this year’s championships move forward, we are thrilled to be able to host such a prestigious event.

“It is great for Banchory, bringing hundreds of visitors, many staying for the weekend, which will definitely boost the local economy.

“Part of our fundraising attraction on the day is our grand raffle, featuring three major prizes, and lots of runner-up prizes.” Organisers are inviting people to donate raffle prizes by emailing Logan at deesidephoto@aol.com; Paul Panchaud at athollatbanchory@aol.com or Angela Muir at info@itscurtainsforyou.co.uk