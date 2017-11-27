Banchory mum raises £20k for CLAN

Banchory mum, Claire Fleming has hit her £20,000 fundraising target for teenagers and their families affected by cancer.

In March 2016, Claire launched Christopher’s CLAN Challenge in memory of her brother Christopher who lost his battle with cancer 20 years before at the age of just 14.

Her aim was to raise £20,000 to mark the twentieth anniversary of his death, undertaking a series of challenges with all money raised going to local charity CLAN, specifically to help teenagers and their families affected by cancer here in NE Scotland.

Support for the Challenge has been excellent, from donations from complete strangers, family and friends hosting events from ceilidhs to afternoon teas, a lip-sync challenge, craft fairs, quiz nights and bake sales. Her colleagues have also stepped up even joining her jumping from a plane at 10,000 feet! The Challenge was even raised in and commended on by the Scottish Parliament. Claire has also completed the Balmoral 5k, Baker Hughes 10k, Great Aberdeen Run, and both the Aberdeen and Dundee 26 mile Kiltwalks.

Claire Comments: “The support I’ve received since the outset has been overwhelming and very emotional. I think it’s a been a really positive way to commemorate the bravest boy I have ever known. I am looking forward to seeing how the marvellous team at CLAN will put this money to use.

Dr Colette Backwell, CLAN Cancer Support Chief Executive, said: “On behalf of everyone at CLAN I would like to congratulate Claire. The support Claire has had throughout her challenge from family, friends, colleagues and people who have been inspired by her story has been amazing.”