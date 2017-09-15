Banchory mum’s fundraising delight

A Banchory woman has raised more than £650 from a fundraising evening in memory of her daughter, lost to cot death nine years ago.

Gillian Adams, now a mother of three, is donating the money from a shopping night held recently in Crathes Hall to two charities - the Scottish Cot Death Trust and Group B Strep Support (GBSS).

Gillian and husband Roy’s baby, Rebecca Louise, was 11 days old when she died in July, 2008.

The shopping event was her first fundraiser and she was delighted by the response.

Gillian, 40, who has sons aged aged 11, eight and six, told the Piper: “There were lots of people, the car park was full.

“The raffle took in just over £400 and my donation containers had just over £250 in them, so a total of more than £650 was raised for both charities.

“I am overwhelmed by the number of people who came along, and the amount of money I raised, and would like to thank everyone for their support.”

The Crathes Hall event, held on August 30, featured a variety of stalls, including Gillian’s handmade cards and body-shop-at-home businesses.

Other stands included jewellery, candles, books and bows and craft-related items.

She is planning an even bigger shopping evening in November, which would have more stalls and would be held at a larger venue.

Gillian is hoping to finalise the details of the fundraiser shortly.

Also in the pipeline is a special party with a bouncy castle for Rebecca Louise’s 10th birthday in July.