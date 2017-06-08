Banchory playpark hit by vandalism

A small Deeside playpark has been the target of vandalism.

Fencing and a slide have been damaged at the Hill of Banchory park.

Vandals damaged the fence surrounding the playpark

The wooden fence has been repaired but Aberdeenshire Council has temporarily sectioned off the slide until parts arrive.

The vandalism was reported to local Councillor Rosemary Bruce by members of the area neighbourhood watch.

Councillor Bruce said: “I’m really saddened and disappointed that this mindless vandalism has occurred in our community.

“I would like to thank the Hill of Banchory Neighbourhood Watch for bringing this to my attention and notifying the police so quickly.

“Aberdeenshire Council officers attended at the playground after it was reported and made the site safe while they await the parts from the manufacturer.

“I would urge everyone in the community to continue to be vigilant and to report any criminal activity to the police.”